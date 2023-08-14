Nadine Lustre mum on Jeffrey Oh's immigration issue

Photos from Careless Entertainment's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Nadine Lustre was mum when asked about the deportation case of Jeffrey Oh, the Korean-American CEO of Careless Entertainment.

“I’d rather not talk about that just because I’m not involved in it anymore, so I don’t want to comment on that anymore. But of course Jeff is so... I’ve worked with him too. It’s very unfortunate that this is happening,” Lustre said during the FAMAS Awards on Sunday.

Oh is the business partner of Lustre's former boyfriend James Reid in Careless Entertainment with actress Liza Soberano as one of its talents.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson Dana Sandoval earlier confirmed that Oh was arrested on July 28. He was released on bail on August 4 but his deportation proceedings will continue, she added.

A July 29 Immigration press release said a complaint was filed against a certain 34-year-old American businessman for presenting himself as CEO of a Manila-based company and owner of several restaurants without the necessary visas or permits.

Oh was not named in the July 29 BI press release but a BI source confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Oh was the American businessman arrested in Poblacion, Makati on July 28.

Meanwhile, Lustre expressed her gratitude after winning the FAMAS 2023 Best Actress award for her performance in the movie "Greed."

Lustre said she is set to work on two more movies, including one with Mikhail Red, her director in "Deleter" that won her the Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 Best Actress award.

When asked if she’s ready to work on a possible sequel of "Deleter," she candidly replied: “Wala pa, wait lang. Isa-isa lang!”

After patching things with Viva, Lustre has been raking recognitions, nominations and awards for her movie projects from different award-giving bodies.

“The way we kind of treat it is that we’re like family, and families have miscommunications and issues like that happen. But we’re okay now, happily working with Viva,” Lustre said.

“They are very gracious about choosing the projects that I want, especially giving me time to work on my music as well,” she added.

Lustre also hopes she can focus on her music that’s been on hold for a bit.

Her latest music effort "Overgrown" under WILD Entertainment, recently exceeded more than 1 million streams on Spotify.

“It was really good. It was super unexpected, because it’s my first time to work with another label, and it’s a label that is not Filipino, they are Singapore- and Korea-based. Really surprising that everything worked out so well.”

— with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: