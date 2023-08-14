Jay R's father passes away

Gaudencio "Jun" Sillona, Jr., the father of singer-songwriter Jay R, passed away on August 12.

Jay R shared the sad news through a social media post on Sunday,

"Love you dad. See you again on the other side," Jay R captioned his Instagram post.

Jay R did not disclose any details about his father's death.

In the comment section of his post, fans and friends posted condolences to Jay R and his family on the death of his father.

In her Instagram Stories, Jay R's wife Mica Javier shared a video of her husband paying tribute to his dad.

"I love you dad. We are blessed because of you dad. And we are going to be strong and will continue your legacy. So this one is for dad, everybody," Jay R said.