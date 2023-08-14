Iza Calzado celebrates first birthday as a mother

MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado could not wish for anything more as she celebrated her first birthday as a mother.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the actress who turned 41, uploaded a snap of her carrying her baby Deia.

"Celebrating my birthday with our baby Deia is all that I could wish for. I never thought that one day I’d be thinking about someone else more than me on my birthday. Now, that’s a miracle! Cheers to 41! P.S. Dear friends, I will make my way through the greetings a little slower this year. Know that I am so grateful for the love," Calzado wrote.

In the comment section of her post, fans and friends shared their birthday greetings for Calzado.

Meanwhile, Calzado's husband Ben Wintle shared his birthday greeting for the actress as he shared a video of his wife dancing.

"Happy birthday my love! Smooth and sexy on the dance floor, caring and wise with us at home. Deia and I think you’re terrific, we’re proud of you and we’re so happy that you’re ours," Wintle captioned his post.

Calzado gave birth to Deia Amihan on January 26 but it was only in March when she first introduced her to her social media followers.

The actress married Wintle in December 2018.

In her last guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Calzado thanked Wintle for taking good care of her and their baby.

"It's not a perfect marriage, ours it's not. And this baby has revealed the true character and strength of my husband. Sobrang grateful ko lang talaga sa pagmamahal niya sa akin at sa baby namin 'yun lang," an emotional Calzado said.

