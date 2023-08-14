Elijah Canlas honors late younger brother JM

MANILA -- Actor Elijah Canlas has turned to social media to express his love for his younger brother JM, who passed away last August 3.

In a post on his social media accounts on Sunday, Elijah honored his brother as he uploaded photos of them together.

Elijah captioned the post with: "I love you more than anything, JM. Mahal na mahal ka namin! Mahal na mahal na mahal ka ni kuya! Mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal! Habang buhay."

Jamile Matthew Madiclum Canlas or JM passed away at the age of 17.

In his lengthy message to his brother, Elijah also shared the achievements of his younger brother.

"I can go on and on about your achievements and success at your very young age. But most importantly to me, you're the best little brother anyone can ever ask for, I am so proud of you, JM. Iba ka," Elijah said.

Elijah also praised his brother for his kind heart.

"Everyone is important to you. You care for everything and everyone. You help and fight for the oppressed every chance you can. You always stand for what is right and just. You have the kindest and warmest heart," he wrote.

"I've been struggling to write 'cause I don't think anything will be enough to honor you. I always thought you deserved the best, that you deserved the world. But I realized that you are far too beautiful for this world, JM. We do not deserve you. This world does not deserve you. Don't worry about us. None of us are mad, we understand you completely. We just miss you, kulit.

"I am so sorry we couldn't take away your pain. The guilt and regrets will forever be with us. Walang hanggang patawad para sa lahat. Thank you for all the times you'd help and take care of our family, for all the time you'd treat me food, teach me stuff I don't know, all the car rides, all the film and music suggestions, all the times we'd play games or sports, all the times you'd take photos of me and you'd let me take photos of your pogi face, all the jokes, all the good times and bad, all the the lambing, hugs and kisses. We're not really affectionate as a family but you never fail to make me feel your love and how proud you are of me. I want to thank you for so many more things. I am no one without you. Walang hanggang pasasalamat para sa lahat lahat," Elijah said.

"We have an infinite amount of memories to remember you by. Babawi kami, JM. We'll continue all your dreams and goals for us and this country. We'll carry on your amazing legacy. We'll continue being kind and being there for whoever's in need. Like you always do. We will live by you through each and every second of every day. Walang makakatapat o higit sa 'yo. Enjoy ka lang diyan! Don't worry about us. No goodbyes. I'll see you later, JM. I love you more than anything. Mahal na mahal ka namin. Mahal na mahal ka niya kuya. Mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal!"

