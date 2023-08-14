Veteran actress Dolly de Leon receives her Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in "Iti Mapukpukaw.” Photo from Cinemalaya's Facebook page.

MANILA — Cinemalaya's class of 2023 boasted a wide array of films that “stretched the language of cinema” to new heights.

“They tackled a very rich diversity of issues, presenting narrative a range of documentaries, to the socially realistic, from the romantically completive, to the audaciously experimental,” Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. president Laurice Guillen said in a speech.

Carl Joseph Papa’s "Iti Mapukpukaw,” Cinemalaya’s first full-length animated film, topped the awards night Sunday, winning best film.

“It comes from my trauma and personal interviews. Nagsimula ako sa place of anger, then I brought it to a place of love. Gano'n when you are facing this kind of trauma. Kailangan natin ng safe space,” Papa explained, noting how the film is personal.

The Filipino-Ilocano rotoscope production also bagged the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award for Full-Length Film and Best Supporting Actress Award for Dolly de Leon.

“First time ko makatangap ng award sa Pilipinas. Ang sarap ng feeling,” De Leon enthused in her thank-you speech.

“It is funny when they pointed it out. I didn’t realize, first time ko magsalita at tanggapin sa event. 'Yun ang first time ko ginawa. 'Di ko in-expect. Nakakataba ng puso kasi mahal na mahal namin itong pelikula,” the actress elaborated in an interview.

Meanwhile, "Rookie" director Samantha Lee, who is known for her use of rom-coms to advocate the LGBTQIA+ community, said the Audience Choice Award is the title she has “always gunned for” in every festival.

“As an LGBTQIA+ member of the community, it is so important for people to know that our stories matter and we have space,” she explained.

The win was likewise special for "Rookie" star Pat Tingjuy, who was named best actress for the film.

“Since Day 1 of 'Rookie' everyone has been messaging me, thank you for portraying Ace. Parang it is my way giving to the community. I am happy I get to represent them,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: