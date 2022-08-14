WATCH: Kim Chiu tours New York via helicopter

Photos from Kim Chiu's Instagram account

Kapamilya actress and host Kim Chiu channeled her inner Anastasia Steele of hit film series “Fifty Shades” as she visited New York City.

On Instagram, Chiu rode a helicopter to tour the Big City just like how Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) did in the movie with her love interest Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

“As Anastasia Steele yern!!! New York from up above!!!! #KIMadvenCHIUre mode ON!! #CHIUrista,” she said in the caption.

Based on the clip uploaded by Chiu, she was able to see the prominent Statue of Liberty aside from the skyscrapers of New York while being on a chopper.

The actress is in the US as part of the “Star Magic: Beyond the Stars US Tour.”

Before visiting NY, Chiu already roamed around Florida where she went to Disneyland.

Other Kapamilya celebrities who are in the US for the Star Magic Tour are Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Maymay Entrata, Andrea Brillantes, Alexa Ilacad, and KD Estrada.

RELATED VIDEO: