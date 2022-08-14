MANILA – Netizens gushed over the recent snaps of Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno as she appeared ethereal in her pre-birthday shoot.

Filomeno took to Instagram to share some snaps from her photoshoot where she wore a sexy silk sky blue dress adorned with butterflies.

“Counting the butterflies ay counting the days pala till my birthday,” she said in jest in the caption.

Filomeno is set to celebrate her 26th birthday on Monday, August 15.

The actress stars in the iWant series “Beach Bros” with actor Kyle Echarri in the Dreamscape show – their first project together since being linked with each other after their “PBB” stint.

The two actors have repeatedly denied that they are an item.

In a press conference last July, Filomeno said age does not matter when falling in love.

According to the former “PBB” housemate, many set an age for their partner but later found themselves falling for someone different from their ideal.

Aside from the two actors, Brent Manalo, Raven Rigor, Sean Tristan, Lance Carr, Angelica Lao and Kira Balinger are also part of the cast on “Beach Bros.”

