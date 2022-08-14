MANILA – Ogie Alcasid skipped “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer-songwriter shared the news via his Instagram page earlier in the day by sharing a photo of the two antigen tests he took confirming he caught the virus.

“After two and a half years since the lockdown, today Aug 14 2022, inabot din. Let’s do this Lord,” he wrote in the caption.

Following his post, Alcasid’s friends from the entertainment industry including Gary Valenciano, Jaya, Vina Morales, Melai Cantiveros, Kim Chiu, Janno Gibbs, Chito Miranda, Ryan Agoncillo, and Joshua Garcia, quickly sent him get well soon wishes.

Alcasid is one of the rare personalities seen seven times a week on television.

The singer-composer is currently seen on ABS-CBN platforms daily, as co-host of the noontime program “It’s Showtime” Mondays to Saturdays, and as a mainstay of the iconic concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sundays.

