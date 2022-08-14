O/C Records' Adie releases 2 music videos in a week

MANILA - Singer-songwriter Adie has released not just one but two music videos within a week.

Just last week, the music video of “Mahika,” Adie’s collaboration single with Janine Berdin, premiered on the official YouTube channel of O/C Records. The said MV is currently among the top 15 trending entries on the video streaming site.

Starring Audrei Garcia and Chloe Reyes, and directed by Kris Cazin, the “Mahika” official music video leaves the audience with an ambiguous ending suggesting that the story will develop with a sequel.

Meantime, O/C Reords launched on August 12 the music video of Adie’s new romantic track offering “Kabado.” The music video features actress Sharlene San Pedro.

“Kabado” is inspired by Adie’s prom experience as it revels in a scenic and romantic gesture of aiming to express love and affection for someone through a fluttering dance, but somehow thwarted by feelings of uneasiness in the process of determining how to spark a conversation with the other.

The song, according to Adie himself, is about expressing your love to someone by inviting them to dance.

“My own prom experience inspires it in high school. I had a crush on someone I badly wanted to dance with for the rest of the night and talk about stuff,” he said. “This song is the right feeling I felt when trying to figure out how to make a move.”

The record features a mixture of alternative, RnB soul, and indie pop tunes, seemingly rendering a dreamy and passionate mood as the song gradually flourishes through a wave of catharsis.

“The song will somehow give you a nostalgic feeling the moment you hear the art. It has this magical type of love that you want to express to a thing or someone that you love and make you dance as well,” Adie said.

“Kabado” marks Adie’s third release for the year, following the launch of his rendition of “You’ll Be Safe Here” as the official soundtrack of the Vivamax Movie, “366,” and “Mahika,” which has garnered over 22M streams on digital music platforms.

Other creatives behind the track include producer Franz Sacro, who recently got signed under O/C Records, Hazel Pascua, who mixed and mastered the track, and recording engineer Franco Neo Recasata.