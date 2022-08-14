MANILA – Marco Gumabao flaunted his toned abs as he celebrated his birthday on the set of his upcoming movie.

Through an Instagram post on Sunday, Gumabao shared photos of himself by the pool revealing his muscular upper body.

“Celebrating my birthday here on set of ‘Baby Boy, Baby Girl.’ Hope you guys support it! Bday gift niyo na for me,” he captioned his post.

“Thank you Lord for another year! Forever grateful for all the blessings and lessons you have for me. Love yaaaa,” he added.

Aside from Gumabao, “Baby Boy, Baby Girl” also stars Kylie Verzosa.

In a previous interview with PEP, Gumabao spoke about this project, teasing that the storyline of the movie is something that happens in real life.

“Pagkabasa ko ng script, magka-text kami ni Kylie that time, nagulat ako na ganoon ang tema ng pelikula. Nakakatuwa kasi as we all know, sa mundo ngayon, maraming mga ganyan. It’s a real situation which is happening in our world right now,” he said.

“At the same time, nakaka-excite kasi we can also put ourselves in the shoes ng sugar babies. Kung paano tumatakbo ang mundo nila at kung paano sila nakikipagtransaksyon sa mga sugar daddies o sugar mommies nila. Nung nabasa ko, very excited at very shocked, sa totoo lang,” he added.

To be produced by Viva Films, the movie will be directed by Jason Paul Lacsamana.

Related video: