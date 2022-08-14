MANILA – Jane de Leon could not hold back her tears as she promoted her new series “Darna” which will premiere in various platforms on Monday.

Accompanied by the entire cast inviting viewers to catch the series’ pilot episode, de Leon got emotional on “ASAP Natin To” because of what she says is the overwhelming support they have been receiving leading up to the show’s release.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Gusto ko lang po magpasalamat sa lahat ng nagmamahal at sumusuporta sa ‘Darna’, at sa mga nagititiwala po sa akin hanggang sa huli,” she said.

“Gusto ko magpasalamat Ma’am Cory (Vidanes), Sir CLK (Carlo Katigbak), direk Lauren (Dyogi), Sir Mark (Lopez) at sa mga boss na nandiyan po para sa akin since 2019.”

De Leon said it feels good to finally see her dreams coming to life with this big break.

“Mama, ito na po, unti-unti ko na natutupad ang pangarap natin,” she said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Aside from de Leon, also part of the cast are Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda's mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Darna's sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

The "Darna" series will premiere on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.