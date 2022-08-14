Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — The platinum ticket holder of Chito Miranda failed to make the Top 12 cut of "Idol Philippines."

Chester Padilla did not advance to the next round as he did not impress the judges in the solo rounds with his rendition of "Leaves" by Ben&Ben.

Meanwhile, Drei Sugay, Anthony Meneses, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia, and Bryan Chong made it to the Top 12.

Dominic Hatol, another platinum ticket holder courtesy of Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez, also failed to impress the judges with his rendition of "Saan Darating Ang Umaga" by Raymond Lauchengco.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

