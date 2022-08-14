LOS ANGELES, United States - From the airport to the hotel lobby, fans welcomed Kapamilya stars as the Star Magic 30 tour came to Los Angeles.

After successful shows in New York and San Francisco, Star Magic talents arrived in Los Angeles.

Fans came from far and wide to surprise the love team of Donny Panganiban and Belle Mariano with their own DIY keepsakes.

“They just bring a vibe. Nakaka-high school because of them I meet these guys from all over the US and it’s really fun,” said Karen Rojas from New Mexico.

“I just want to support them because they really inspire me and everything,” added Kate Silat from Canada.

“They really, really bring my young-ness. Fa-fan girling na ako when I see them. I went back to the Philippine on May 22 just to watch in Araneta and now I came from San Francisco to watch again,” said Digna Hampton from San Francisco.

Super happy happy mga #donbelle fans that waited and will be at #StarMagic30 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b3swJPIYCo — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) August 14, 2022

These fans got more than they wished for as Pangilinan himself filmed the warm welcome.

They are now more than eager to celebrate #DonBelle when they hit the Star Magic stage at the Saban Theater on Sunday night.