MANILA – Angelica Panganiban and Camille Prats both agreed that working during their teenage years left a stigma they could still not shake off.

In Prats’ latest vlog, the celebrity friends recalled how they were being called out every time they would gain weight back when they were working on the youth show “G-Mik.”

“Struggle namin ito growing up, laging binabantayan yung katawan namin. Feeling ko na yun yung mga things in our past na ngayon, kapag binabalikan ko, parang grabe din. Iba din talaga pala yung mga bagay na nire-require ng industriya,” Prats bega.

Echoing what Prats said, Panganiban shared one specific instance where she received a letter telling her to take a break after she gained a few pounds.

“Sis, hindi nila ako pinag-taping. May isang taping, hindi nila ako [pinatawag]. Parang ‘Magpahinga muna siya ngayon’ para daw matauhan ako sa katawan ko,” she said.

Panganiban added she developed a trauma because of that, noting they were only 15 or 16 years old at that time.

“Medyo masakit yun growing up. Alam mo may trauma siya hanggang ngayon. Kapag may check-up ako dahil buntis ako, sasabihin ‘Oh nag-ge-gain ka ng weight. Hindi okay.’ Nasasaktan ako, sis,” she said.

“Yung atake sa akin, parang may mali talaga akong nagagawa kapag sinasabi sa akin na malaki ako ngayon. I take it personally kapag sinasabi siya sa akin kasi ganun ako lumaki. Tumatak siya sa akin, naging stigma na parang may mali kapag hindi mo napi-please yung mga tao which is mali. [Or kapag yung itsura mo], hindi pasado sa kanila. Masakit yun ah,” Panganiban added.

Prats, on the other hand, shared an instance where she had a breakdown telling that story to another person.

“During our time, it was really a big deal. Ako na-realize ko din yun. Parang there was a time na nagkukuwento lang ako, nag-breakdown ako. Na-realize ko na issue pala siya sa akin. Hindi ko nare-realize na all this time pala, struggle ko pala siya. Hindi ko makain lahat ng gusto ko kasi tataba ka,” Prats said.

The two concluded by saying they appreciate how society has changed perspectives about weight gain through the years.

“Buti nga wala ng ganun ngayon, love your own. Dapat dati pa. May mali ba kapag mataba ang isang tao?” Panganiban asked.

Aside from Panganiban and Prats, the cast of “G-Mik” included Carlo Aquino, John Prats, Stefano Mori and Miko Samson.