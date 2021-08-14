MANILA—Bella Poarch and Sub Urban dropped their new song "Inferno" on Friday along with its music video, which according to the US-based social media star, is her way of retelling an ugly past.

In the music video, Poarch plays the role of her own heroine as she takes the law into her own hands when two men tried to spike her drinks. As the video unfolds, she and her accomplice, played by Sub Urban, fulfill a punishment plot seemingly hatched in hell.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In her pinned comment on the YouTube video, Poarch came forward as a sexual assault victim, saying the song and video were "based on how I wished my experience went" and "a fantasy I wish was true."

As of writing, "Inferno," which included cameos of content creators such as Bretman Rock, Pokimane, Valkyrae, and Ivana Alawi, has reached more than 6 million views on Youtube and is the no. 1 top trending for music.

OMG IVANA ALAWI ON BELLA POARCH'S NEW MV?!?!??! pic.twitter.com/0hHzmOLD4K — 🏚️ (@soholyy) August 13, 2021

"Inferno" is Poarch's second song after "Build a B*tch," a rebuttal song to unrealistic beauty ideals. Her first song is also inspired by her past experience of being bullied.