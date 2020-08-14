‘Walang iwanan’: ‘Rated K’ to return as ‘Rated Korina’ online

MANILA — “Rated K,” the news magazine program hosted by Korina Sanchez that formerly aired on ABS-CBN, is set to return as “Rated Korina” online, she announced on Friday.

“Yes. Rated K lives on. At ngayon Rated Korina na ang name natin sa ating Facebook Page,” Sanchez said, sharing a photo of her with her “lean and mean” team shooting an episode.

The program will stream Sundays at 6:45 p.m., according to Sanchez.

“Nawalan kami ng franchise. Pero hindi kami nawalan ng pagmamahal sa inyo. Nandito parin kami. Walang iwanan,” she said.

ABS-CBN’s “Rated K” aired for 16 years until the network’s forced broadcast shutdown due to its franchise denial by the Duterte administration.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, “Rated K” continued to produce episodes, with Sanchez interviewing guests virtually. Its last episode with its ABS-CBN team was in July.