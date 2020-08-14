Sharon Cuneta assures daughter KC: 'You're not alone'



MANILA -- Veteran actress Sharon Cuneta assured KC Concepcion that she is not alone, after the latter opened up about her parents' separation.

KC is Cuneta's daughter with ex-husband Concepcion.

KC discussed her parents' separation in an interview, a teaser of which she posted on Instagram on August 12.

“I've been doing a lot of thinking, a lot of praying at ito 'yung mga naiisip ko so usapang real life. Ang mama ko kasi, she has her own family. My papa also has his own family. They’re both married, they both have children with their husband and wife. Ako lang kasi 'yong nag-iisang anak nila na silang dalawa," KC, now 35, said.

“So, mayroon akong complex na gusto ko silang gawing proud sa akin. Gusto ko may mga gagawin ako na ikaka-proud nila. Naiiyak ako. Naiyak na ako. So gusto ko lang na maging proud sila sa akin. Mahirap kasi ’yong, wow! Naiyak ako.”

Reacting to KC's post, Cuneta took to Instagram to share her message to her eldest daughter.

"My eldest, this baby girl, should never have been made to feel alone... She didn’t choose to be born into a family that started out with so much love only to be broken apart into a million pieces, like her mother’s heart... If I could, I would turn back the clock, and though I know the break-up still would have happened, I would try to shield her innocence from time. But the part of life I gave her isn’t mine. Yet I would...If only I could," Cuneta said.



"Once, we were a family. And in a sense, whether we -- or they -- like it or not, we three still always will be, my Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion. Papa and Mama will love you forever. You will always be our first child, the first who made us parents. If you’d had a brother, did you know your Papi would’ve named him Gavin? And your Mama, of course, would’ve insisted on another name or two for him. Just like you. I forget how many of you we planned to have. But I wouldn’t have minded having 5 more like you," she added.

'You are not alone. If anything, there’s more of us on both sides for you! Still... I feel you anak."