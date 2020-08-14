LOOK: DJ Loonyo dances 2020 PH census campaign

MANILA -- Social media sensation DJ Loonyo has joined Sarah Geronimo as endorsers of the campaign to jumpstart the Philippine Statistics Agency’s (PSA) 2020 census of population and housing starting September 1.

Loonyo and his team recently made a music video with his own dance moves to interpret the census theme song “Sama Na, Census Na” composed by PSA official Florante Varona.

Geronimo, who will sing the song’s refrain, was launched earlier as PSA ambassador in her own infomercial.

Courtesy Kathy Solis/PSA

“I am happy to be part of the ‘Sama Na, Census Na’ campaign kasi naniniwala ako sa purpose nito and how our country will benefit from it," DJ Loonyo told ABS-CBN News Friday. “I am also thrilled and blessed to be alongside Ms. Sarah Geronimo in this project

knowing na mas maraming maaabot ang mensahe nito.

PSA officials said they chose Geronimo and DJ Loonyo because of their immense appeal and reach to the Philippine population. “Malakas ang hatak nila sa all sectors sa publiko at bumagay lalo siya sa aming campaign,” a PSA official said.

Rhemuel Lunio in real life, the Cagayan de Oro choreographer and DJ rose as an internet sensation early this year with his viral dance covers, as well as his much-talked about collaborations with sexy actress Ivana Alawi.

The census campaign will start September 1 with more than 100,000 census supervisors who will conduct house-to-house data gathering nationwide to determine current socio-economic indicators. As mandated by law, all individual information and disclosures are confidential and protected by the Data Privacy Act.

“Wala pong political color, affiliation or whatever dito,” Joseph Cajita, PSA chief statistical specialist earlier told ABS-CBN News. “Kailangan lang talaga natin ng bagong inventory ng ating populasyon at housing na huling nagawa nung 2010.”

Geronimo and DJ Loonyo infomercial and dance video will be launched on Sunday in a PTV 4 special with the performances by PSA central office and field office dancers from Luzon, Visayas to Mindanao with other personalities and influencers like Arnel Pineda as host and explainer of the census; Kiray Celis and former Sexbomb original member Jopay Paguia-Zamora together with her husband, Joshua Zamora of the Manoeuvres.