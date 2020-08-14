Are Michelle Vito and Enzo Pineda dating?

MANILA -- Actress Michelle Vito took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with actor Enzo Pineda, which stirred speculations about a possible romance.

On Wednesday, Michelle shared a photo of her and Pineda as she greeted him on his 30th birthday.

In the caption, Vito simply wrote: "happy birthday my ♡."

Pineda, meanwhile, also posted the same photo, as well as a clip of how he celebrate his special day with Vito.

"My heart is full. Thank you for the warm wishes," he wrote.

The two reportedly became close while working together in the ABS-CBN series "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit."