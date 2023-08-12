Ylona Garcia proud to sing ‘Lupang Hinirang’ in LA Dodgers game

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Ylona Garcia is cherishing the opportunity to sing the Philippine national anthem in the United States.

Garcia sang “Lupang Hinirang” last week during the Filipino Heritage Night of the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

The singer-actress admitted feeling nervous to perform but took pride at representing her homeland in the event,

“Medyo kabado ako nung una na kantahin ito, dahil hindi ito ang sarili kong kanta. Pero kahit na ganumpaman, ito ang kanta na nag-rerepresenta sa aking sarili at sa aking bansa,” she wrote in the caption.

“Sinigurado ko na nasa tamang tono, tamang oras at higit sa lahat galing sa aking puso ang pag kanta ko nito. Sana’y napasaya at napahanga ko kayo, mga kababayan. Sana ay proud kayo, Pilipinas,” she added.

It was also in the same game that Filipino rapper EZ Mil threw the first pitch in the Dodgers match.

He followed the footsteps of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, comedian Jo Koy, Fil-American rapper Saweetie, and Apl.de.ap who all have made the ceremonial pitch at the Dodger Stadium.