Many tourists consider Siargao Island to be a tropical paradise because of its white sand beaches and big waves suitable for surfing. And the members of K-pop group The Boyz are the latest foreigners who were enamored by the popular destination.

The 11-member act recently visited the eastern Philippine island to film the music video for its latest single "Lip Gloss."

"Now I know why people are crazy about Siargao," main vocalist New said in a behind-the-scenes video released last Friday on The Boyz's YouTube channel.

"I'm not really a water person but the sea waves here are insane. They're so beautiful," he said.

The nearly 24-minute video follows the K-pop stars filming their individual scenes and dance sequences for the "Lip Gloss" video, which dropped last Aug. 7.

"Lip Gloss" is the single from "Christmas in August," the first installment of The Boyz's second full-length album "Phantasy." The group will reportedly put out the remaining two parts within the year.

In July, The Boyz — followed by 1.7 million users on X (formerly Twitter) — also held a solo concert at the Araneta Coliseum as part of its "Zeneration" tour.

