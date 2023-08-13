Roy Gomez (middle) with the cast and creative team of 'The Special Gift.'

Roy Gomez grew up watching Filipino movies and following entertainment icons. He wasn’t planning to make film producing a job, but slowly it turned into a project.

In 2019, Gomez built his production house RCGomez Entertainment Productions with an intention to help film workers and give undiscovered artists the spotlight they deserve.

Before pursuing his love for film producing, he started his real estate business in 1992 and mining operations in 2005. During the pandemic, he ventured into construction business by establishing his own construction company.

He has been married to Eva Moratalla and has been gifted with three children Abby, Angelo, and Arvin Roy.

“Mahilig na talaga ako manood ng pelikula. Curious ako what it’s like producing a film. I feel like ito talaga ang passion ko. Dinala ako ni God sa passion ko and made it real. I did not take any filmmaking course pero alam ko kapag gagawa ako ng pelikula, mayroong puso,” he shared.

True to his promise, Gomez announced his first-ever film entitled “The Special Gift” that stars Franchesco Maafi, Mike Lloren, Malou Canzana, Migui Moreno, Ella Sheen, BJ Forbes, Romina Cauilan, Angelo Gomez, and veteran character actor Soliman Cruz.

“This movie is a tribute to teachers and children with special needs. Target namin na maiikot sa schools nationwide ang pelikula. I hope this film will inspire and move people. Katulad ng kuwento ng aming bida na isang special child pero talented—mata-touch ka talaga sa tapang at charm niya. And also, ipinapakita rin dito how parents handle this kind of situation,” he said.

Directed by Lawrence Roxas, Gomez’s debut movie follows the story of a special child who doesn’t go along with other kids who treat him as an outcast and bully him for his unusual behavior.

The producer recalled, “Actually mayroon kaming unang pelikula na ipro-produce sana kaso nga lang nagka-lockdown. Naka-ready na ang lahat. Isho-shoot na lang. Kaso naririnig ko na noon na magkaka-lockdown kaya I decided na huwag na lang ituloy. Siguro God was telling me noon na hindi ‘yun ‘yung right project for me.”

Since the pandemic restrictions have eased up this year, his team revisited their vision and pushed through with their plan. He continued, “Hanggang sa ito na nga, natuloy na. I felt it na ito talaga ang project na para sa akin at para sa amin. This movie is very inspirational eh, na ‘yun naman talaga ang goal ng production company ko—to make inspirational and advocacy films.”

Gomez added, “Very hands-on ako rito. Nag-shoot kami sa Mindoro. Minsan, ako na rin ang inuutusan nila. Ako ang taga-takbo nang ganito, ganyan, kung ano ang kailangan. Minsan ako rin ang driver nila. Kasi you really have to experience eh, ‘yung pagbuo ng pelikula. I’m thankful na God gave me blessings kaya nagastusan ko ang film na ito. I’m thankful din sa cast and direk Lawrence na simula sa umpisa ay nandiyan.”

Written by Erick Castro with co-producers William Tan, Alfred Ong, Shayee Ong, and Jamin Lim, Gomez hopes to penetrate the movie industry and plans to produce more for streaming platform like Netflix.

“Mayroon na rin kaming mga naka-line up na project. Dito talaga ako dinala ni God—sa film producing. Dahil I have resources now and kaya ko na mag-fund ng film, why not ‘di ba? I hope na suportahan kami ng mga tao and alam ko marami namang susuporta dahil pure ang intention namin,” he ended.