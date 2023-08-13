Cinemalaya pays tribute to Mario Dumaual, departed film colleagues

The crowd of the Cinemalaya awarding ceremony paid tribute to veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual and departed film colleagues over the past months. Screenshot from Cinemalaya's Facebook page.

MANILA — Cinemalaya paid tribute to veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual and departed film colleagues during its awarding ceremony, Sunday night at the PICC.

In the middle of the event, a moment of silence was dedicated for Dumaual along with veteran actor Robert Arevalo, child star JM Canlas, and film industry pillar Danny Dolor for their contribution to the movie industry.

"We send them our love, we send them out gratitude, and may they guide us on our journey as storytellers and as artists," host Jasmin Curtis-Smith said.

Dumaual passed away last July to septic shock, his family announced in a statement. He was 64.

He had been battling a severe fungal infection, a complication during his recovery from a heart attack, and had been confined for a month at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City.

Dumaual was survived by his wife Cherie and children Luigi, Miguel, Maxine, William, and Thessa.

