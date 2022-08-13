Watch more News on iWantTFC

Star Magic love teams Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano as well as KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad recently spent some quality time getting to know their fans in the Big Apple.

The Kapamilya stars, collectively known as DonBelle and KDLex respectively, recently met with ten iWantTFC premium subscribers who won a contest to attend a fan meet in Brooklyn, New York.

Chef Armando Litiatco, known for his Filipino barbecues, welcomed the Kapamilya stars and their fans to his Brooklyn Filipino restaurant called F.O.B. Fans from other states and even from other countries came to see their idols.

Kapamilya Saskia Wulandiarti, who is from Indonesia and is studying in New York, discovered Filipino movies on Netflix. When she found out her favorite Kapamilya stars were coming to NYC, she got her Star Magic tickets right away.

"It feels so surreal because I actually just started watching them like two months ago and it's just a coincidence, like perfect timing, that they happen to be in New York and I'm in New York studying," she said. "I know that Filipino artists and singers are always so talented so it was really nice to see Asian representation in New York."

Brooklyn native Tinasia Franklin also watched her first Filipino movie on Netflix, but decided to search for more Filipino content. She discovered iWantTFC and is now able to watch her favorite Kapamilya shows anytime as a premium subscriber.

"They really did bring me back to fanning and looking forward to projects and just really enjoying myself," Franklin said. "I love the talent that’s there, that’s first and foremost above everything. Belle is an amazing actress, Donny is an amazing actor, he’s grown so much, I just feel like them together, chemistry wise, is amazing, I love their aesthetic, so cute."



