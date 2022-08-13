MANILA — After celebrating her birthday with a new milestone, actress Iza Calzado said Saturday her pregnancy is a humbling experience.

"It’s so humbling na you’re so used to this kind of energy level and then suddenly it’s here and nako ‘yung weight gain. I’ve just gotten to a point na after the Darna training na I was just eating and Ben was like are you eating enough? I was getting thinner and thinner," Calzado said in an interview with Bianca Gonzalez for Cinema One.

"For the first time in my life I wasn’t starving myself or on this crash diet. I found my flow and I was at my leanest and suddenly you’re like putting on weight again and sabi heto na naman tayo sa body love. Ibang level ‘to ng surrender," she added.

Calzado said she is still processing being pregnant but she has been more careful with her body.

"This was unplanned but highly appreciated and we were just in shock. It took us a week, we were still processing. Until now, it is three months na and first trimester is done. Not a lot of nausea. There was nausea but no vomiting. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to do the things that I’ve been doing like working out but of course I have to scale down," Calzado said.

"I was also mindful na not to push my body too much because I am very well aware that this could be a difficult pregnancy and again babalik ako sa gratitude kasi sobrang grateful ko na in-allow ako ng katawan ko, ng Panginoon, ng aking baby abundance to do the things that I’ve been doing," she added.

Calzado said she now understands the joy of people when someone is pregnant but reminded people to not pressure themselves into having a family.

"I understand now the joy people have for you because it is a miracle. It is a miracle of, I guess, creating life which of course, we need life for mankind to keep going and they’re just happy," the actress said.

"Kung hindi niyo pa feel, don’t. Huwag niyo pang pilitin just because people around you are doing something. If it’s meant for you, darating siya sa takdang panahon, effortlessly it is yours," she added.

Asked for her birthday wish, the actress said: "‘Yung number one wish ko talaga is good health for this child and for everyone … kasi siyempre, hindi lang naman gusto mo na ikaw lang. Gusto ko lahat tayo, ‘yun ang nae-experience."

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018.

Currently, Calzado is gearing up for ABS-CBN's much-awaited “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.” She will portray "the first Darna" who will pass on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter Narda, portrayed by Jane de Leon.

"Mars Ravelo's Darna" is set to premiere on Monday, August 15.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC