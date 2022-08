Photo from 'It's Showtime' Facebook page.

MANILA — Actor Jhong Hilario celebrated his birthday on "It's Showtime" with some guests.

In Saturday's episode, Hilario was joined by Gary Valenciano and Nyoy Volante in a number — "Happy ang Saturday with Madlang People and with our Birthday Boy Kuys Jhong!"

“It’s Showtime” earlier Thursday offered a touching tribute to Hilario, who celebrated his 46th birthday on the noontime program.

RELATED VIDEO: