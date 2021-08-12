Tears, family in new ‘Marry Me, Marry You’ trailer

MANILA — A new trailer for the ABS-CBN romcom series “Marry Me, Marry You” has been released, this time highlighting its dramatic storylines, about families both torn and bonded.

In the second trailer of the Dreamscape Entertainment production, the respective families of Andrei (Paulo Avelino) and Camille (Janine Gutierrez) are shown hurdling struggles, and drawing strength from each other.

Andrei has troubled relationships with his father, Emilio (Edu Manzano), and his stepmother, Lavina (Teresa Loyzaga) — a stark contrast to Camille’s healthy ties with her three mother figures Paula (Sunshine Dizon), Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache), and Marvi (Vina Morales), and her extended family members.

Paula, whose marriage failed, is on a journey to move on, while Marvi has petty fights with her husband Myke (Jett Pangan). Elvie is dealt a mortal problem after getting stabbed in a robbery, leaving her husband Victor (Lito Pimentel) and Kelvin (Adrian Lindayag) in distress.

Whereas the first trailer released early this week mostly shared glimpses of the romance between Andrei and Camille, this latest preview focused on the serious side of the series.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” is scheduled to premiere across ABS-CBN platforms in September 2021.

