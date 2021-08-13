Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Netflix on Friday released the official trailer and poster of its upcoming series "D.P." which stars South Korean stars Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan.

The Korean drama centers on Deserter Pursuit Unit members An Jun-ho (Jung) and Han Ho-yeol (Koo) as they come across different stories while tracking down fellow soldiers who have deserted their posts.

In the show's official poster, D.P. team members are shown outside of their military base and blending in with society. Although they look like civilians as they are allowed to wear regular clothing and grow their hair while traveling throughout the country, they are in fact soldiers who go after military deserters.

South Korean heartthrob Jung is known for his role in the hit series "Something in the Rain." In 2014, he made his acting debut in the series "Bride of the Century."

"D.P." premieres exclusively on Netflix starting August 27.