Moonstar88 to hold online concert 'B-show na 'to'

MANILA -- Pinoy indie rock band Moonstar88 is thrilled over its upcoming online live show "B-show na 'to."

The digital show, which will feature Moonstar88’s B-side songs, will happen on August 18, 8 p.m. on the band's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

"The show offers the band’s live music and entertainment plus sharing of untold stories behind their songs and personal experiences," the band said in a statement.

Moonstar88 also aims to connect and interact with their fans and online audience.

Formed in 1999, the indie rock band is known for their hits “Torete” and “Sulat.”

