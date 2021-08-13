‘Love Beneath the Stars,’ featuring Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson, was produced by actress Jodi Sta. Maria. ABS-CBN



MANILA — Set in an all-boys Catholic high school, “Love Beneath the Stars” continues the love story of Dominic and Luke, this time tackling issues beyond the relationship, including family, their dreams, and judgment from the institution.

The iWantTFC Original series is the follow-up to the award-winning film “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” which saw Dominic (Adrian Lindayag) and Luke (Keann Johnson) navigate their personal feelings, at first relying on signs to convince them of their destiny but ultimately willing to be together, despite them.

The signs, however, may be too overwhelming to ignore for the couple in the sequel, going by its trailer that introduces Dominic’s childhood best friend Gio (newcomer Vaughn Piczon), and the respective parents of Dominic (Agot Isidro, Romnick Sarmienta) and Luke (Nikki Valdez).

Perhaps most pressing is being perceived as a “scandal” by the school, after Dominic and Luke share a kiss at their graduation ball, putting their future at stake.

Ironically, Dominic, a student organizer of the school’s retreat program, through which he met Luke, is now judged for his act of love.

For Lindayag, who similarly grew up in a conservative Catholic environment, his character Dominic’s situation is all too familiar.

“I grew up hating myself because ayokong maramdaman ‘yung mga natural na nararamdaman ko. I didn’t want to be attracted to boys kasi ‘bawal’ siya, dahil narinig ko na bawal ‘yun. So I grew up hating myself,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Disheartened by these supposed teachings that shun same-sex relationships, Lindayag considered himself an atheist for a time, particularly during college when he had a deeper understanding of his SOGIE (sexual orientation, gender identity and expression), and learned about different belief systems.

“It didn’t work out,” he said, “because fundamentally, I’m a very spiritual person.”

“Ngayon, umabot na ako sa pag-merge ng truth ko as a person and ng relationship ko with God and spirituality,” Lindayag added.

Quoting Dominic’s line from the original film, Lindayag said, “God is love, and to love is to honor God.”

‘THEY CAN CO-EXIST’

Director and writer Dolly Dulu, whose personal experience inspired the events in the movie, was able to reconcile their religious belief and gender identity early on.

Dulu, who identifies as non-binary, was part of their high school’s retreat organization, like Dominic in the film. “Doon ko talaga naramdaman na we dictate our own relationship with God. It doesn’t matter kung ano ang sabihin nila, not because bakla ka, but because tao ka, na merong relationship sa Kaniya,” they told ABS-CBN News.

“Iyan ang gusto ko ipakita sa pelikula at sa series: hindi kuwestiyon ang pagiging bakla when it comes to religion. They can co-exist. Hindi porke’t bakla ka hindi ka na puwede maging religious. Hindi porke’t bakla kailangan mo nang i-disown si God kasi sinasabi ng mga tao diyan, kino-quote-an ka ng mga Bible terms against homosexuality,” they said.

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria spoke similarly, when it comes to melding religion and being queer. Sta. Maria, who is straight and is known to be a devout Christian, is one of the producers of the film and the series sequel.

“What I know about the God we serve is that He is love. He is the kind of God that doesn’t condemn nor judge. So if He has that kind of character, then who are we to judge, to condemn, or to discriminate others?”

“We are here to love one another,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Lindayag, who candidly revealed once wishing he were straight “because it’s easier,” has nonetheless found and is committed to his purpose. An openly “femme” gay actor who has the distinction of portraying a feminine lead role in a mainstream BL title, Lindayag hopes to inspire young boys whose environment, including their assigned religion, may be scaring them into repressing their identity.

“Ang purpose ko is to live out my truth, so that I can show other people na, sila rin, they can live their truth, as long as wala kang natapakan at nasasaktan na ibang tao. Iyan ang purpose mo sa mundo, to spread love,” he said.

Co-produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds, “Love Beneath the Stars” will premiere on iWantTFC on August 16, with new episodes every Monday.

