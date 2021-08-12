Liza Soberano calls out ‘fake news’ vs her business

Actress Liza Soberano. FILE/Instagram: @lizasoberano

MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano belied rumors involving her business, specifically that she is “begging” for sales, through a series of tweets on Thursday.

“Rumors have been spreading around that I have been emailing people in desperately begging them to buy HKT Essentials,” she wrote.

The brand, launched during the pandemic, offers a line of alcohol and sanitizers.

In her statement, Soberano pointed out that contrary to the circulating rumor, she does not use an iCloud, but a Google account.

“Second, why would I email individuals asking them to buy my products? I can just post on Instagram, Twitter or Youtube,” she said.

“Please stop it with all this fake news. Stop wasting your time making fake news about me or anybody for that matter.”

But on another point, what’s so embarrassing about being a business owner who’s trying to sell products? As long as what you’re selling are of quality and you’re not scamming people go for it! Your hustle is your hustle, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) August 12, 2021

The “Make It With You” star also addressed fellow entrepreneurs who are making steps to make their business grow.

“What’s so embarrassing about being a business owner who’s trying to sell products? As long as what you’re selling are of quality and you’re not scamming people go for it! Your hustle is your hustle, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she said.

HKT Essentials is a joint venture between Soberano and her reel and real-life partner Enrique Gil, and was introduced in February.

At the time, Soberano said a portion of the brand’s sales will go to the non-profit organization Save The Children, as well as a relief program for barangay-level health workers.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC