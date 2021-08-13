MANILA — Former “Bagong Umaga” co-stars Heaven Peralejo and Kiko Estrada confirmed being in a relationship on Friday, half a year since they were first romantically linked.

Peralejo and Estrada went public with their romance by posting similar photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

“His,” Peralejo simply captioned a set of photos, including one where Estrada is seen kissing her forehead.

Estrada, who had been inactive for months on social media, revived his Instagram page with a post dedicated to his girlfriend.

“I love you,” he wrote in the caption.

“I love you too,” Peralejo answered in the comments section.

Both their posts include glimpses of a pet dog, which they brought with them on the apparent road trip.

Peralejo and Estrada were first rumored to have romantic ties in March. At the time, Estrada’s former girlfriend, actress Devon Seron, triggered speculation of a fresh breakup when she wiped all their photos together from her Instagram page.

Accused of causing the separation, Peralejo issued a statement that same month, saying then that she is “not in any way romantically associated with Kiko nor am I the reason behind their breakup.”

It remains unclear when Peralejo and Estrada officially became a couple.

