MANILA -- Callalily and This Band have collaborated on a new heartbreaking song “Bahala Na”

The song about a complicated relationship is now out on digital music platforms and on YouTube.

“This song is about two people na isina-bahala na lang kay 'Bahala' ang lahat,” Euwie Loria, This Band’s rhythm guitarist said in a statement.

Kean Cipriano, Callalily's frontman added: "Masakit ‘tong kanta. Masakit maging ‘bahala na.’”

The collaboration of the two bands happened after This Band reached out and pitched the idea to come together and produce a song.

“Bilang isang band na nagsisimula pa lang, isa sa mga pangarap namin ay maka-collab ang isa sa pinaka-magaling na hitmaker sa Pinas,” Loria explained.

Cipriano added that the creative process of "Bahala Na" has been "very collaborative, spontaneous, and smooth."



Callalily, formed in 2005, is known for their songs "Stars," "Magbalik," "Pasan," "Sanctuary," "Pansamantala," and "Ilaw."

Meanwhile, This Band had their breakthrough in 2018 with their single "Kahit Ayaw Mo Na."

