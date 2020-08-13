'Simplest things can mean the most': Marian Rivera spends birthday with family

MANILA – Marian Rivera celebrated her birthday in quarantine and while this was the case, the actress said it made her realize “how the simplest things can mean the most.”

On Instagram on Wednesday, Rivera shared a beautiful photo of her family to mark her 36th birthday.

“I’m grateful to be spending this day with my family and my only birthday wish is that all of you are safe and healthy,” she wrote in the caption.

“Let’s continue to pray and help each other,” she added.

Several celebrities commented on Rivera’s post and wished her happy birthday.

They include Kapamilya stars Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin, Bianca Gonzalez, Angelica Panganiban and many more.

Her husband, meanwhile, shared a lovely picture of Rivera and their two kids Zia and Sixto to mark the occasion.