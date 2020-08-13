Rhap Salazar shares how he came out to his family

MANILA – For the first time since he posted a picture of him and his boyfriend on social media, singer Rhap Salazar has finally shared the story of how he came out to his family in 2019.

In an interview with PEP, Salazar admitted that he struggled in dealing with people’s comments about his sexuality when he was younger.

“It was a struggle somehow, kasi madami nga ang nakakakita at madami silang nasasabi sa bawat kilos o galaw ko. I find it really insulting kapag tinatawag akong ‘bakla,’ ‘bading,’ or ‘gay’ when I was little. Sobrang uncomfortable 'yung pakiramdam,” he said.

For the longest time, Salazar said he took other people’s comments as insults until he finally learned to accept who he really is.

“Before, I am aware that people were questioning na about my gender, and tahimik lang ako at ini-enjoy lang ang work with ABS-CBN. Until I learned how to accept who I really am. From insult, naging lakas ng loob ko na siya,” he said.

Recalling how he came out to his family, Salazar said: “I decided to come out to my family which was very challenging yet soul-satisfying. Nobody pushed me to come out. It is just I want to be more of myself. I started to love myself more and be happy.”

After that, the singer said he is no longer bothered by what other people think of him.

“It doesn’t affect me anymore. Nakalakihan ko na 'yung mundong puno ng panghuhusga. So, as long as wala akong ginagawang masama sa kapwa, tuloy ang buhay,” he said.

“Masaya ako kung ano ako at masaya ako na ang pamilya at mga kaibigan ko ay tanggap ako. Coming out was really the best relief na naramdaman ko sa sarili ko,” he added.

For Salazar, it feels good that he will never have to live his life again “hiding and pretending to be someone that I am not.”

Salazar said he was also happy with all the messages he received after he posted a photo of him and his boyfriend last Valentine’s Day.

“People were sending messages and love on Instagram and Twitter. I guess mas madaming bukas ang isipan doon compared sa Facebook, which I got a lot of hate comments. When I posted that photo, sobrang pinagkaguluhan na siya in my social media accounts. I am truly happy with my relationship with Erwin” he said.