Moira dela Torre has message for those struggling with their mental health

MANILA – Moira dela Torre reminded everyone struggling with their mental health that it’s okay not to be okay, especially during difficult times.

On Instagram, dela Torre admitted that the past few days have been mentally tough for her.

“Anxiety attacks have been often. My joints start to stiffen. I couldn't breathe,” she said.

However, she said it hurts her more to know that so many people go through this every day.

Encouraging those who are struggling to get help, dela Torre said: “It's not something to be ashamed of. Our partners, our family, our friends, our psychiatrists are all gifts from God.”

According to dela Torre, no one should be afraid to open up because “your pain is valid and you are important and you are worthy to be heard.”

“I also need you to know, healing is for YOU. God ACTUALLY wants to heal you and to bless you. So don't let the enemy drown you in shame and rob you of the healing you deserve because you are SO loved. Our confidence is that we have a faithful Father we can always trust,” she said.

“None of this is permanent... so keep going, my friend! The pain you are suffering cannot compare to the joy that is coming,” she said.

For now, she said what matters more is how they can “exercise the muscle of gratitude so much that it outweighs the muscle of worry.”

“You are stronger & braver than you think and you are most definitely not alone,” she said.