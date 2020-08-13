Lea Salonga reveals how they shot unprecedented 'Voice Teens' finale

MANILA -- For the first time ever, the last two episodes of “The Voice of the Philippines” will not be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) nor in any studio of ABS-CBN.

In her column for the Philippine Daily Inquirer which came out on Thursday, Salonga revealed that they already shot the two-part finale from their respective homes.

Salonga admits that she and her fellow coaches did not foresee this happening as they were all “expecting another big celebration at NPAT in the middle of May” when the show was originally scheduled to end.

“And then, COVID-19 happened,” she said. “Our show was not immune to any of the public health drama playing out in everyone’s daily lives.”

Salonga said the last time they had a studio taping was on February 28 where most of the top 12 were selected. The top three hopefuls from her team were revealed at a later date because she got hospitalized at that time.

After their last taping day, Salonga said everyone was supposed to be “looking forward to April and May, when preparations for our Semifinals and Grand Finals would be underway in earnest, with song selections, rehearsals and mentoring going on.”

However, they had to say goodbye to all of that.

“Truth be told, at the time, I wasn’t sure if we would even be able to have a finale of any kind. To be able to end the season in some way, shape or form was a blessing, in and of itself,” she said.

Describing the “The Voice Teens” team as a determined bunch, Salonga said they knew they needed to do right by their top 12.

“So, off to the races we went, and we had our finale, which will be aired on the Kapamilya Channel this Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

Salonga said everyone was on their toes doing what needed to be done to have a finale which the contestants of this season deserved.

“To record our videos, we used whatever resources we had available to us: smartphones, microphones and ring lights. The tech guys gave us the specs required to make our videos look as professional as possible. Itchi Flores was at the reins, telling us all what we needed to do, and our head writer Aol Rivera was ever-present sending instructions along with the show’s writing team,” she said.

“Our executive producer Rose Casala kept her calm and composure throughout the taping days. We all dressed to the nines, without exception. And everyone really came together with love, humor and friendship. This is one family that persevered.”

Salonga said they all got together virtually after finishing the whole process to celebrate this season.

“We got together in a Zoom chat with a drink in hand to toast our show and one another. I have no idea if we’re going to have another season of ‘The Voice,’ but I feel very lucky that it happened at all,” she said.

Salonga then expressed her sincerest gratitude for all the teens who joined this season, to everyone involved with the show, and to her fellow coaches Sarah Geronimo, apl.de.ap and Bamboo.

Lastly, Salonga thanked the audiences “that have stood by us since our inaugural season in 2013, thank you! It’s thanks to you all that we’ve lasted for as long as we have.”

The two-part finale of “The Voice Teens” will air on the Kapamilya Channel this coming Saturday and Sunday.