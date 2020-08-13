‘Ginagawa ko na lahat, iniiwan pa rin ako’: Arci Muñoz gets candid on heartbreaks

Actress Arci Muñoz. Instagram: @ramonathornes

MANILA — After lessons learned from her past relationships, Arci Muñoz is firm about staying single for now, as she prioritizes loving herself first.

This was the candid confession of the “Love Unlock” actress during a recent media conference for the digital short film, premiering Saturday night on Kapamilya Online Live.

“Hindi ako magaling diyan,” she said, referring to being in a relationship. “Ginagawa ko na lahat, iniiwan pa rin ako!”

“Whenever I’m in a relationship, I give it my all. Sometimes I forget about leaving a little bit of self-love. Sa aking mga experience before sa previous relationships ko, as in buhos talaga. Parang ako ‘yung lalaki.”

Muñoz’s last known relationship was with businessman Anthony Ng. Their two-year relationship reportedly ended in 2019. Prior, Muñoz was also open about her romance with rock singer Badi del Rosario. They broke up in December 2016.

Noting she has been single for nearly two years now, Muñoz likened her status to “freedom.”

“Wow, sarili ko muna,” she said, as she shared her realizations about prioritizing herself. “I learned na kailangan for you to be able to love someone else, kailangan mahal mo ang sarili mo.”

“Itong journey na pinagdadaanan ko ngayon, na-appreciate ko yung maliliit na bagay and also to appreciate myself more,” she said.

Asked whether she is ready to enter a new relationship at this point, Muñoz said it has been a conscious decision to avoid even the slightest prospect of romance.

“It’s my choice to stay single right now. Like, kahit may nagpaparamdam before lockdown, choice ko talaga, ako muna, sarili ko muna,” she said.

“Pagdating ng panahon at nandiyan na ‘yung tamang tao para sa akin, alam ko na kung paano ‘yung tamang ibibigay ko lang sa taong iyon.”