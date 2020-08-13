Home  >  Entertainment

Disco 'Otso Otso' and SB19's 'Go Up' as reggae? Watch Ben&Ben mix genres of OPM hits

ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- If you've ever wanted to hear "Tatsulok" as a power ballad, or "Otso Otso" with a disco twist, or SB19's "Go Up" given a reggae treatment, then you're in luck, courtesy of Ben&Ben. 

The band started a series on YouTube where they spin the genre of some favorites. They experimented with K-pop songs last week, and for this new one they tried to challenge themselves with OPM hits.

The rules are simple: they use a randomizer to select a song to match with a genre, also selected randomly. 

Other than those already mentioned, Ben&Ben also did a funk version of "Itsumo" by Dice & K9, and a hard rock version of their own song, "Pagtingin." Check it all out below: 

