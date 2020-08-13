Comedian Donita Nose discharged from hospital after COVID-19 bout

MANILA -- Comedian Donita Nose, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus weeks ago, has fully recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

The comedian shared the good news on Wednesday on Instagram as he shared a clip showing him leaving the hospital and thanking the medical workers who took care of him.

"Thank God for everything! I love you. And thank you to all the frontliners. Alam ko ang hirap at sakripisyo nyo. Ingatan n'yo po mga sarili n'yo. Saludo ako sa inyong lahat! Salamat sa pag-aalaga sa aming lahat. I love you all. God bless us all," he wrote.

Donita Nose, whose real name is Ogie Salano, confirmed last month that he has COVID-19.