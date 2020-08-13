Chito Miranda impressed with Michael Pacquiao's music talent

MAYNILA -- Chito Miranda, the frontman of the band Parokya ni Edgar, is impressed with the performance of Michael Pacquiao, the younger son of boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao.

Michael scored a viral hit with his original composition “Hate,” which he performed recently in the Wish 107.5 bus.

"Ayus din 'yung tugtugan ng anak ni Pacquiao a... nakakabilib. Orig n'ya ba 'yun? Kung oo, sobrang astig. Kung hindi, OK lang... ang galing n'ya pa rin," Miranda posted on Twitter.

As of this writing, "Hate" already has more than 7 million views and thousands of positive comments since it was uploaded last August 5.

In interview with ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo, Michael said he wasn't expecting his song to be a big hit.

Michael is the second child of Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao. He has four other siblings — Emmanuel, Mary Divine, Queen Elizabeth, and Israel.