'Babae at Baril' to open 19th New York Asian Film Festival

MANILA -- "Babae at Baril," by Filipina director Rae Red, has been selected to open the 19th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF).

Starring Janine Guitierrez, "Babae at Baril," or "The Girl and the Gun" as it will be titled internationally, follows a department store saleslady who finds a gun right on her doorstep one night.

"Her life drastically changes as she discovers how much power owning a gun can give you," the film's plot synopsis adds.

It will be the opening feature of this year's NYAFF, which aims to turn the spotlight towards women filmmakers and Korean movies.

"Babae at Baril" is Red's first solo directorial effort. It won her a top directing award at last year's QCinema International Film Festival. It also took home a Best Actress trophy for Guiterrez.

The movie also stars Felix Roco and JC Santos. It is produced by Iana Celest Bernardez and Bianca Balbuena of Epicmedia with Cignal Entertainment and QCinema.

It is one of only two films representing the Philippines in NYAFF this year, with the other being Arden Condez's award-winning indie feature "John Denver Trending," about cyberbullying.

The full lineup for NYAFF can be viewed here.

The 19th edition of NYAFF will run from August 28 to September 12.

It will be held virtually -- for the first time -- via the Smart Cinema USA app. It will be geo-blocked, according to a report from Variety.

NYAFF is organized by the New York Asian Film Foundation in New York, and is dedicated to the exhibition and appreciation of Asian film culture in all its forms.