All grown up, Jodi Sta. Maria's son Thirdy surprises with toned body

MANILA – Many people probably remember Thirdy Lacson as the cute little boy who escorted his mother Jodi Sta. Maria to the Star Magic Ball several years ago.

That’s why it was a huge surprise when Sta. Maria took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a recent video of her son working out.

Thirdy, who is now 14 years old, has packed abs and a toned body.

Screenshot of Jodi Sta. Maria’s Instagram Story from PEP

Based on Sta. Maria’s post, Thirdy has been actively working out even while stuck at home by doing online coaching exercises.

Despite having a teenager now, Sta. Maria recently admitted that she constantly goes between wanting Thirdy to stay her little baby forever and being excited about all the amazing things he will do in life.

Thirdy is Sta. Maria’s son with her former husband, Pampi Lacson.