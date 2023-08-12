Photo from Vivamax Philippines

MANILA – Celebrity couple Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval are teaming up once again onscreen as Vivamax dropped the official poster of their movie “Sugapa.”

On Friday, Abrenica and Raval will be bannering their new “all-in” project together, alongside Art Acuña, Dyessa Garcia, Lander Vera Perez and Lou Veloso.

Last June, the couple teased about teaming up once again on screen. Raval took to Instagram to share a photo with her boyfriend while adding the caption "Sugal ng Puso," which will be directed by Law Fajardo.

Abrenica and Raval are currently in Canada as they shared some snaps of their trip on Instagram, including a cozy camping trip in an RV at Big Fish Bay in Slave Lake.

Raval also shared a photo of them walking on a street in North America.

It was last Valentine’s Day when Raval finally confirmed her relationship with Abrenica.

“I'll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally,” she wrote, tagging the actor's Instagram account.

Raval and Abrenica, who co-starred in a 2021 film, first sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted together on an apparent date in October that year.

At the time, Raval denied she was a third party in the breakup of Abrenica and his wife, actress Kylie Padilla.

Meanwhile, the actress and her father Jeric Raval also denied last year that she got pregnant.

Abrenica has two sons with Padilla, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

RELATED VIDEO