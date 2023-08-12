LOOK: Sunshine Cruz shares throwback sexy snaps

MANILA – Nope, these are not Sunshine Cruz’s latest photos.

Veteran actress Sunshine Cruz took a trip down memory lane as she posted her old photos taken in 1999.

The actress proudly released on Instagram a few of her sexy photos taken 25 years ago.

“I found my baul full of old photos. Here are some raw photos almost 25 years ago(year 1999). More throwback photos to come,” she wrote in the caption.

Cruz began her showbiz career in 1992 when she became part of “That’s Entertainment” and starred in the movie “First Time…Like a Virgin!”.

The actress celebrated her 46th birthday in July.

She has three daughters with her ex-husband Cesar Montano: Angelina, Sam, and Cheska. Their marriage was annulled on September 18, 2018.

After being estranged for a long time, Cruz and Montano surprised netizens when they released a photo together during the debut of their daughter Sam last year.

It was apparently the start of many events they attended together, alongside Montano’s new partner and family.