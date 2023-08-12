Legit Status plans concert to celebrate World Hip Hop Dance triumph

Gela Atayde and her dance crew, Legit Status, arrived in Manila on Sunday morning after winning gold in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2023 in the United States. Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The Legit Status dance crew is back in the Philippines after their triumph in the World Hip Hop Dance Championships in the United States, where they ruled the Mega Group division.

"It still hasn't sunk in to us that we won," said Kapamilya artist Gela Atayde, who is part of Legit Status.

"For us, just representing the Philippines is such an honor," she added. "'Yun pa lang, parang we already won. But the fact that we are champions pa, it still feels so surreal."

The crew is planning a concert to celebrate their triumph.

"We're planning to have a concert, siguro a celebratory concert, so that's it as of now," said Atayde. "But then, we don't have plans yet on what comes next or what competition we want to join, 'cause we still want to savor the moment."

Legit Status is one of six Philippine teams that joined the competition. They have been competing in the World Hip Hop Dance Championships since 2009 but got their breakthrough win only this year.

"I think the hardest part [was], of course, the sacrifices we had to make just to get to training. From missed events, injuries -- kahit may injuries 'yan, kahit masakit, we would still go to training," Atayde explained.

"It's so taxing. Sobrang daming time that we spent for training, and mahirap talaga. We trained like Olympic-level training."

Their dedication and unity keyed their success in the international arena, she added.

"I think first and foremost, we stuck together," said Atayde. "That's what our coach asked us to do -- stick together no matter what."

"Second, I guess, we trusted the piece that was made for us, trusted our capabilities in our teammates na kahit anong mangyari, we're gonna give it our all."

Another Filipino group, HQ, won the gold in the adult division, while the UP Streetdance Club won bronze in the Mega Group division.



