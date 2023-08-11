'Dirty Linen': Feliz is not a Fiero

Feliz (Angel Aquino) was revealed as not a Fiero, in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" August 11, 2023. ABS-CBN.

Feliz (Angel Aquino) is not a real Fiero, the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" revealed Friday.

In an attempt to escape the country, Donya Cielo (Tessie Tomas) gave Feliz P300 million.

Carlos received a note with the last will of their father revealing the infidelity of the matriarch.

While Feliz's real father was not yet revealed, a scene where Alejandro (Soliman Cruz) was calling Cielo hinted that he may be the third party.

Meanwhile, Ador (Epy Quizon) told Olan (Joel Torre) that his wife Riza (Liza Diño), along with Lydia (Ruby Ruiz) and Noel (Karl Medina) died in a car accident.

"Dirty Linen," now down to its last two weeks, airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

