After mom’s death, Erik Santos’ father passes away

MANILA – Less than a year since the passing of his mother, Kapamilya singer Erik Santos is mourning the death of his father.

Santos revealed on Instagram that his father Renato passed away on August 10, Thursday.

“Our beloved Tatay has now joined our Creator. Mahal na mahal kita, Tay,” he wrote in the caption.

The singer’s friends from showbiz and his fans trooped to the comment section to express their sympathies and condolences.

Fellow ABS-CBN singers Ogie Alcasid, Angeline Quinto, Yeng Constantino, Vina Morales and Jolina Magdangal left their messages for Santos' family.

Karla Estrada, Sharon Cuneta, Isabel Oli, Rachelle Ann Go, Dominic Roque, and Randy Santiago also extended their condolences.

It was only last November when the balladeer bade farewell to his mother Angelita, who died at the age of 66.

Santos paid tribute to his mom, taking comfort that she is free from pain and struggles now after battling cancer.

He earlier asked for prayers for his mom when he celebrated his birthday on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in October.