South Korean group NCT 127 will be playing for Filipino fans next month, local promoter PULP Live World announced Friday.

The nine-member group's "NEO CITY : THE LINK" concert tour will make its Manila stop on September 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena. This will be the band's first solo gig in the country.

Tickets, which cost P3,500 to P12,000, will go on sale starting August 21 via SM Tickets.

NCT 127 previously performed in the Philippines as part of the "K-pop Republic 2" in 2017 and "K-pop World Music Festival" in 2019.

NCT 127 debuted in 2016 under the K-pop label SM Entertainment. It is a sub-unit of the much larger 23-member group NCT. Its hits include "Cherry Bomb" (2017), "Superhuman" (2019), "Kick It" (2020), and "Favorite (Vampire)" (2021).

NCT 127 is reportedly preparing to drop new music in September. The latest release from the group was "Sticker" and its repackaged version "Favorite" in 2021.