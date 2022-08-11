LOOK: Jane de Leon channels Darna as Metro cover star

METRO

MANILA — Donning red, the signature color of Darna, Jane de Leon channels the iconic superhero as the latest cover star of Metro magazine.

Released on Thursday, the issue dubbed “Flying High: The Rise of Jane de Leon” puts the spotlight on the actress, leading up to her debut as the title character in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.”

The highly anticipated TV series will finally premiere Monday, August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z, iWantTFC, and Jeepney TV.

Metro’s fashion editorial sees de Leon wearing red outfits, from a gown to a bodysuit, and posing in a number of photos as if she is set to take flight like her beloved character.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Everything has a reason. I tried. Nag-audition ako for this role,” she said of clinching the coveted role. “May tiwala ako kay Lord kung ano ’yung plan Niya—kung bakit Niya ako nilagay dito bilang si Darna.”

Darna’s nearing arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” also stars Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC